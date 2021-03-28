REPORT: One NFL Team Has Justin Fields Rated As A 4th Round Pick

One NFL team reportedly has Justin Fields far down the draft board.

According to Gil Brandt, there’s an unnamed NFL team that has the former Ohio State star rated as a fourth round pick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, the man who is unlikely to slip out of the top 10 is a fourth rounder in the eyes of at least one team.

Justin Fields is all over the place in terms of where teams have placed him on their boards. Highest I’ve heard is top 5, lowest: Round 4. My guess is 49ers aren’t moving up for him, but instead Trey Lance. — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) March 26, 2021

The idea that Justin Fields is a fourth round talent is absolutely bonkers. It’s not just that it’s insulting. It’s downright right insane.

How could anyone see what he did at Ohio State and think he’s not a top 10 guy? I have him as the second best quarterback in the draft.

It’s laughable to think he’s going to fall far in the first round, and he’s damn sure not falling past the first night.

Any scout who thinks he’ll be around in the fourth round or deserves to be selected that late should be fired.

What an absolute circus ranking.