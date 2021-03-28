Editorial

Indiana Hires Mike Woodson As The New Basketball Coach Of The Hoosiers

Mike Woodson (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Mike Woodson (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

UPDATE: Indiana officially announced Mike Woodson’s hiring late Sunday afternoon.

Mike Woodson is the new basketball coach of the Indiana Hoosiers.

According to multiple reports, Woodson and the Hoosiers are on the verge of completing a deal for him to take over the Hoosiers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Indiana has been looking for a new head coach ever since Archie Miller was shown the exit.

This is a very interesting hire for the Hoosiers. Woodson played for Indiana back in the day, but he has zero college coaching experience.

This is the definition of a bold move for everyone involved. If this goes south, people will lose their jobs. That’s just a fact.

He has plenty of coaching experience in the NBA, but college is a very different game. In the pros, you just coach.

In college, you have to recruit and stay on top of young men around the clock when it comes to their lives. Remember, they’re also students. It adds a totally different dimension you never see in the NBA.

We’ll see how he does, but he certainly has his work cut out for him.