Ted Cruz Tells Biden That ‘The American People Deserve To See The Truth’ About Border Crisis

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz on Sunday sent a letter to President Joe Biden saying that Americans “deserve to see the truth” about the conditions at southern border facilities.

In the letter posted on Twitter, the Texas senator informs Biden that he also intends to visit another detention center on Monday that is operating at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas.

President Biden, the American people deserve to see the truth. pic.twitter.com/0rgG2T11Hj — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 28, 2021

“Although some in the press remain uninterested in this crisis, many others are now recognizing that a humanitarian crisis is a humanitarian crisis no matter who sits in the Oval Office and are beginning to cover this critically important story,” Cruz wrote. “I again urge you to stop denying reality, confront the consequences of your policies, and allow the media access to these facilities … to show the American people what is happening in this country.” (RELATED: ‘Horrific Abuse’: Ted Cruz Describes ‘Inhumane And Unconscionable’ Conditions At Border Facilities)

Cruz told the president that neither he nor any journalist has been allowed to bring a camera into the Donna Facility.

“They could not show the American people what it looks like when a tent city built to house 250 children under COVID restrictions instead houses 4,200,” he wrote. “They could not show the American people cages after cages of little boys lying side-by-side, of little girls lying side-by-side, covered with reflective emergency blankets with virtually no space between them.”

The senator has called it “inhumane and unconscionable” to subject the children to such conditions with the risk of contracting coronavirus. (RELATED: ‘We Should Be Stopping This’: Mark Morgan Says Biden Border Policy Is Empowering Cartels, Border Smuggling)

Cruz tweeted earlier Sunday about being blocked from bringing his camera into the Donna Facility.

“How far is Joe Biden going to stop the American people from seeing inside the Donna CBP facility? Biden sent a political operative from DC to block our cameras and even threatened another senator to obstruct legitimate congressional oversight,” Cruz said.

How far is Joe Biden going to stop the American people from seeing inside the Donna CBP facility? Biden sent a political operative from DC to block our cameras and even threatened another senator to obstruct legitimate congressional oversight. pic.twitter.com/vHT2U7Nh1z — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 28, 2021

During a scrum with reporters on March 21, Biden suggested his administration could bring back the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy.

Former President Donald Trump has made it known through an aide that he is considering a trip to the southern border to assess the situation.