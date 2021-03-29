Arizona Christian Kicker Nestor Higuera Is An Absolute Beast

Football fans have to get a look at Arizona Christian kicker Nestor Higuera.

Most of the time in football, kickers and punters are the smallest guys on the field and they rarely look like they belong in the same sport as the other people out there. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, let me introduce you to Mr. Higuera, who looks like he belongs on the offensive line.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nestor “Manuel” Higuera (@manuel_higuera97)

Higuera is listed at 5-5″ and 285 pounds! The man probably weighs more than anyone defensive lineman he faces in the NAIA.

Not only is he a beast, but the man carries himself with a great vibe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nestor “Manuel” Higuera (@manuel_higuera97)

A few years ago, the Badgers had a kicker who was a shade on the heavier side and everyone loved it. Higuera is about nine steps higher than our old kicker.

This dude literally looks like the coach couldn’t find a kicker, so he grabbed a lineman to fill in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nestor “Manuel” Higuera (@manuel_higuera97)

In case you were wondering, yes, he does have an absolute boot for a leg, and proved it during a game over the weekend.

I’m all in on Nestor Higuera as the next big kicker in college football. I’m 100% here for it!

H/T: BroBible