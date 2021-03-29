Auburn Fans Rolling Toomer’s Corner After Alabama Lost To UCLA Is Pathetic

Auburn fans should be ashamed of their behavior Sunday night after UCLA upset Alabama.

The Crimson Tide were stunned by the Bruins after being a heavy favorite among some fans to make the Final Four. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UCLA Men’s Basketball (@uclambb)

How did Auburn fans react to their rival losing? They rolled Toomer’s Corner, which is the tradition after major victories for the Tigers.

They actually rolled Toomers Corner… that’s hilarious pic.twitter.com/LNQGdl4zgs — Matthew Travis (@Mjtrav627) March 29, 2021

There’s just one major problem. Auburn wasn’t playing and finished the basketball season with an abysmal 13-14 record.

The scene at Toomer’s Corner after Alabama’s Sweet 16 defeat #Rivalry pic.twitter.com/Q709e1WDBE — Kevin Scarbinsky (@KevinScarbinsky) March 29, 2021

This is among the most pathetic things I’ve ever seen when it comes to sports fans. This is embarrassing for everyone involved.

It’d be one thing if Auburn was still in the tournament and advancing. That would make a little more sense, but they’re not.

They’re watching from home because they were awful. Yet, they apparently think they can dunk on Alabama for making the Sweet 16 and losing.

How pathetic can a program get? Imagine feeling so insecure about the status of your basketball squad that you celebrate your rival losing in the Sweet 16.

It’s honestly beyond words.

Do better, Auburn. Do much better.