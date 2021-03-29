Candace Owens Pans Democrats’ Voter ID Concerns, Says She Was Able To Secure An ID ‘Because I’m Smarter Than A Fifth Grader’

Conservative commentator and Blexit founder Candace Owens poked fun at Democrats’ concerns about voter identification laws during a Monday night segment on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

The House-passed Democratic-sponsored H.R. 1, or “For the People Act,” would eliminate voter ID requirements nationwide like those established by a law signed by Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp March 25.

Critics, like President Joe Biden, have called the Georgia law a “new Jim Crow” and contend that many poor people aren’t capable of obtaining an ID, but Republicans argue that proper identification is easy to get and correctly identifying voters will cut down on fraud.

“I’m so excited to announce to the world that I was actually able to secure government-issued ID,” Owens sarcastically told host Tucker Carlson, responding to a question about how she was able to accomplish the task.

“Because I am smarter than a fifth grader, and this is such the bigotry of low expectations,” she continued, laughing and mocking “the idea that black Americans are wandering around like Neanderthals.”

“How did we do it? How did everybody do this?” she joked. “This would mean we’ve never been to a hotel room, we can’t get hotel rooms, we can’t rent a car, we can’t buy a car. We can’t buy liquor, cigarettes, all the things that require a simple form of identification. That means black Americans don’t even have a bank account, Tucker. Can you imagine? We’re running around, ‘how do we do it?’ because we can’t Google ‘DMV near me’ and get there and provide basic, you know, pieces of education. It’s so insulting.”

The Blexit founder argued that Democrats “perceive black Americans as stupid and emotional” and “low information.”

“They don’t want people to have IDs,” she said of Democrats. “It allows them to flood our system with votes, exactly what they are after. Again, it’s all about power.” (RELATED: ‘HR 1 Is Sick, Not What They’re Doing In Georgia’: Lindsey Graham Bashes Biden Criticism Of Georgia Voting Law)

“We literally give IDs to illegal aliens because we say they need it, you can’t live here without one,” Carlson added. “You’d have to be homeless and indigent not to have an ID. Nobody’s trying to help these idealist homeless people, have you noticed?