A Capitol Riot Participant’s Shirt Told Cops All They Needed To Know When They Arrested Him

A participant in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was recently arrested by law enforcement officers while wearing a shirt that said he “Was There,” the Associated Press reported.

Authorities arrested Garret Miller at his Dallas home Jan. 20 while he was wearing a shirt with former President Donald Trump’s picture on it that read “Take America Back” and “I Was There, Washington D.C., January 6, 2021,” a court filing claimed, the AP reported.

NEW: Garret Miller of Dallas Co arrested for US Capitol riot FBI says he posted a selfie on FB, commented “just wanted to incriminate myself a little lol” When someone tweeted those inside were infiltrators, Miller replied “Nah we stormed it” and “Assassinate @AOC”

(@wfaa) pic.twitter.com/4Wlvlafi6Q — William Joy (@WilliamJoy) January 22, 2021

Prosecutors said that Miller told his mother during a phone call shortly after his arrest that, “I don’t feel that I’ve done anything wrong and now I’m being locked up,” the Associated Press reported. They are now requesting that a judge order Miller to remain in jail before his trial for charges relating to the riot, according to the AP.

Evidence suggesting Miller was involved in the Capitol riot appeared in abundance on his social media profiles, the AP reported. Miller allegedly posted a selfie taken inside the Capitol building Jan. 6 on Facebook, prosecutors claimed, according to the Associated Press.

In the court filing, prosecutors say another user replied to the post, saying, “bro you got in?! Nice!” Miller responded to the comment, saying, “just wanted to incriminate myself a little lol,” the AP reported.

Miller was allegedly among other rioters who threatened the life of Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as well as a Capitol police officer, the AP reported. (RELATED: QAnon Wasn’t The Biggest Common Factor In The Capitol Riot — Here’s What Was)

After Ocasio Cortez tweeted a message that said “Impeach,” Miller responded with “Assassinate AOC, ” prosecutors claimed according to the AP. An Instagram post from Miller’s account said the police officer who shot and killed a woman during the riot should be publicly executed on television, prosecutors said according to the AP.

New: Alleged Capitol rioter called for lynching of Black police officer. Prosecutors say after Jan 6, Garret Miller ID’d a Black USCP officer he believed shot Ashli Babbitt, circulated his picture online. “He’s a prize to be taken,” Miller allegedly said acc to court filings — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 29, 2021

“By bringing tactical gear, ropes, and potentially, by his own admission, a gun to the Capitol on January 6, 2021, Miller showed that he was not just caught up in the frenzy of the crowd but instead came to D.C. with the intention of disrupting the democratic process of counting and certifying Electoral College votes,” prosecutors said in the court filings.

Miller was indicted on 12 counts, among them civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, as well as assaulting, resisting or impeding officers Feb. 12, according to the Associated Press.