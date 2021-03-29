Charles Barkley Shreds The NCAA During Epic Rant

Charles Barkley unleashed an epic rant Sunday against the NCAA.

Right now, we’re cruising through March Madness games, and that means it’s time to criticize the NCAA. It’s a tradition as old as time! Well, the legendary former NBA player and current commentator didn’t hold back with his thoughts. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Barkley said the following Sunday during the latest round of Sweet 16 games:

The NCAA is like the Barney Fife of the world. They do an awful job of administrating. We got guys on tape paying players three years ago, they ain’t saying nothing about it…The NCAA is so far behind the times. They so reactive. It’s time for them to get their crap together.

You can listen to his full comments below. They’re awesome.

This is why Charles Barkley is one of the best & highest paid broadcasters in network TV sports. Only one at this high a level willing to say this. Might just be his ticket out of doing these college shows. pic.twitter.com/jiIfmSHRf2 — John Gaskins (@johngaskins981) March 29, 2021

Admittedly, I didn’t know who Barney Fife was when I first heard the name, but I could tell it wasn’t a compliment.

After firing up Google and recognizing the “The Andy Griffith Show” character, it was obvious that Barkley meant it to be as insulting as possible.

Good for Barkley for not holding back on the NCAA. I’ve made it one of my life goals to fight a million wars on a million different fronts against the NCAA if that’s what it takes to dismantle its control of college sports.

We have college athletes who are bringing in unreal amounts of money and being told they can’t sign autographs for a few bucks.

Money for me, but not for you! That’s more or less the NCAA slogan. Last time I checked, we live in America. This isn’t Pyongyang. Yes, things are changing, but they’re not changing fast enough!

There are few completely authentic and honest celebrities left in this world. Charles Barkley is right near the top of the list when it comes to the good guys.

Let’s hope others join him in speaking out. If we’re going to truly defeat the NCAA, then we’re going to need an army.