EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Chip Roy, Sen. Rand Paul Will Introduce Legislation To Keep Repealed COVID-19 Regulations Permanent To Help Business Owners

Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy and Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul will introduce a bill Monday which would make many of the government regulations that were lifted in response to the coronavirus pandemic permanent.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the legislation, which would make government regulations that were lifted in response to combat COVID-19 permanent, such as Loosening HIPAA requirements in order to expand telemedicine or allowing distilled spirits permittees (DSPs) to produce hand sanitizer, permanent.

The two lawmakers told the Caller that regulations like those were not necessary in the first place and are unnecessary restrictions on the American people.

“We should ensure we do not simply flip the switch back to re-impose unnecessary federal regulations on the American people,” Roy told the Daily Caller. “This legislation will immediately end those, as well as leave alone any regulation modified during the emergency period. Small and simple government is good government; and maximizing the American people’s liberty allows our economy and our country’s entrepreneurial spirit to flourish to be the best they can be.”

Paul told the Caller that over-regulation hurt the country’s response to the pandemic.

“Even the most ardent supporters of the heavy regulatory burdens imposed by Washington bureaucrats have come to realize that over-regulation hindered our country’s response to the pandemic. As we move into the recovery phase, we have an opportunity to provide lasting relief. I have long argued for reining in the administrative state, and common sense and simple good government demand we carefully evaluate changed or waived regulations to determine if they are necessary at all,” Paul said.

READ THE BILL HERE:

The bill has a number of co-sponsors, including Georgia Rep. Jody Hice, Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale, Texas Rep. Randy K. Weber, Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, Tennessee Rep. Mark Green, South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman, and Rep. Jim Banks in reintroducing this legislation. (RELATED: ‘What Planet Are You From?’ — Rand Paul Slams Biden’s Education Secretary Nominee Over Transgender Athletes)

“While we see the light at the end of a long, trying year, it is time to take stock of the lessons the pandemic has taught us. One of those lessons is to get the government out of the way, and empower people and communities to bring each other through these hard times,” Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks told the Caller. (RELATED: 13 Members Of Congress Join Chip Roy In Demanding Ocasio-Cortez Apologize To Cruz For Saying He Almost Had Her Murdered)

Americans for Tax Reform, who supports the legislation, put together a list that includes the 846 regulations that they believe were waived to help fight COVID-19.