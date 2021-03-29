Comedian Jamie Kennedy Talks Cancel Culture And How ‘There’s No Forgiveness Anymore’

Comedian Jamie Kennedy slammed cancel culture in an interview with Fox News and said “there’s no forgiveness anymore.”

“It’s a dicey time,” I mean, let’s take [a] recent example … Pepé Le Pew,” the 50-year-old actor told Fox News in a piece published Sunday. (RELATED: ‘I Don’t Know Why You Gotta Erase Everything’: Whoopi Goldberg Slams Decision To Cancel Pepe Le Pew)

“I mean, if we put a magnifying glass to everything in history, I will assure you with the new guard you can almost cancel everything,” he added. “So it’s a matter of nuances and context.”

“Does a cartoon have real-world implications?” Kennedy continued. “Yes, if enough people consume it, they believe that is a law. But the question is, do you believe a skunk can talk, and do you believe a skunk buys flowers for a cat?” (RELATED: See New Photos From ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’)

Kennedy also noted he’s “all about the convo” but added that individuals need to have “personal responsibility” as well.

“Do you have enough common sense to understand that you’re not going to take your love and your sex lessons from a cartoon skunk?” the comedian shared. “It’s a scary time [and] at some point you’ve got to live, right? It’s like there’s no forgiveness anymore.”

New York Times columnist Charles Blow recently claimed Pepe Le Pew “normalized rape culture.” The the cartoon skunk was subsequently removed from the upcoming movie “Space Jam 2.”