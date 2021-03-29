Darius Leonard Asks Why The Media Is Paying More Attention To Deshaun Watson Than Chad Wheeler

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard recently sent a bizarre tweet about Deshaun Watson and Chad Wheeler.

Wheeler has been accused of brutally and savagely beating his ex-girlfriend, and the Houston Texans star is facing several lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct. Watson has denied ever treating a woman poorly. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Leonard is apparently confused why the media coverage isn’t the same.

“It’s crazy that people bash Watson with no evidence but nobody want to say anything about Chad Wheeler who tried to kill his girlfriend [thinking emoji]! I’m just saying now, D Wat got killed with no proof but this guy who tried to put his girlfriend underground

@espn or any other outlets was [silence emoji],” Leonard tweeted over the weekend.

It’s really not a mystery at all why Watson is getting a ton more attention than Chad Wheeler. The former Seattle Seahawks lineman was a nobody player in the league when he was even on a roster.

The vast majority of NFL fans had never heard of Chad Wheeler before he allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend. The man was a benchwarmer who rarely saw the field.

This isn’t rocket science. Deshaun Watson is one of the best athletes on the planet, and he’s facing a ton of allegations, including allegedly forcing a woman to perform oral sex and touching another woman with his erect penis.

Wheeler’s alleged attack was covered by the media, and Watson is being covered more because he’s a much larger name. It doesn’t mean either should be convicted by the media. The courts will figure it out, but the idea Watson isn’t going to get more coverage is laughable.

He’s one of the most recognizable names in all of sports.