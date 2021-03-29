Demi Lovato Says Her Drug Abuse ‘Saved’ Her ‘Life At Times’

Demi Lovato said drug abuse saved her life “at times” because it helped her cope with “suicidal ideations.”

“If people are using drugs or if they are dealing with an eating disorder or self-harm that they want to die,” the 28-year-old singer told The Sunday Times magazine in an interview Sunday. (RELATED: Demi Lovato Says She’s Not Restricting Alcohol Or Marijuana, Done Taking An ‘All-Or-Nothing’ Approach To Sobriety)

Demi Lovato’s “Dancing with the Devil” has topped Billboard’s latest new music poll. https://t.co/uIaqB6Bwny — billboard (@billboard) March 28, 2021

“In the same way it almost killed me, it saved my life at times, because there were times that I dealt with suicidal ideations,” she added. “And had I gone forward with that in that moment, instead of another destructive coping mechanism, I wouldn’t be here to tell my story.” (RELATED: ‘Today Is My Miracle Day’: Demi Lovato Thanks God For Giving Her ‘Strength To Fight Through My Darkest Times’)

“I turned to those coping mechanisms because I genuinely was in so much pain that I didn’t want to die and I didn’t know what else to do,” Lovato continued.

At one point in the interview, Lovato revealed she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder because of her status as a celebrity and admitted that she couldn’t believe the diagnosis.

“At first I was, like, woah, excuse me?” the pop singer shared. “How is that so? And the therapist explained to me the hyper-vigilancy that you maintain when you’re in public.”

“I can hear the snap of a phone from 20 feet away; I can feel it when a camera is pointed at me, even if it’s 100 feet away,” she added. “It’s that hyper-vigilancy.”

In February, Lovato revealed she had suffered “three strokes” and a “heart attack” after a near-fatal overdose in 2018.