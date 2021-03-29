‘Do You Miss Me Yet?’: Trump Gets Political During Wedding Speech At Mar-A-Lago

Former President Donald Trump recently ripped into President Joe Biden and his administration for a variety of issues during a speech at a wedding held at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The speech was reportedly given Saturday night during a wedding for John and Megan Arrigo. The video was then obtained by TMZ over the weekend, reported The Hill. The video opens with Trump talking about seeing the news and hearing about the border, China and Iran.

Donald Trump Rails on Biden During Wedding Speech at Mar-a-Lago https://t.co/8OOjCaE60G — TMZ (@TMZ) March 28, 2021

“The border is not good. The border is the worst anybody has ever seen it. And what you see now, multiply it times 10,” Trump said to the crowd, stating that it’s best to be tough on immigration in a humanitarian way.

He went on to talk about the surge of children immigrants at the border, noting the conditions the children have been living in. An aide to the former president, Jason Miller, has said that Trump is considering a visit to the Mexican border. (RELATED: CBP Detaining As Many As 9,000 Migrants Daily, Around Half Of Them Are Unaccompanied Minors And Families)

“Look, it’s a disaster. It’s a humanitarian disaster from their standpoint and it’s gonna destroy the country and, frankly, the country can’t afford it,” Trump said. He then commented on the stress that the border crisis creates on education and healthcare systems before asking the crowd, “Do you miss me yet?”

Biden has faced criticism from multiple parties across the political spectrum for the way he and his administration have been handling the crisis on the southern border. He has even drawn criticism from the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador, who said that Biden’s policies “created expectations” and that migrants wanting to cross the border think it is easier to do so.

Trump went on and briefly commented on the 2020 election before closing the speech by telling the couple it was “an honor to be here” and that they were “a great and beautiful couple.”