Gina Carano Responds To Former Senator Heidi Heitkamp Calling Her A ‘Nazi’ On ‘Real Time With Bill Maher’

Gina Carano responded to former Democratic North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp’s accusations that the actress is a “Nazi” and more during “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

“Here we have more of the dehumanizing phase of cancel culture,” the 38-year-old actress tweeted Monday, along with a clip of the former senator accusing her of being involved with “white supremacy.” (RELATED: Ted Cruz: ‘Of Course Disney Cancelled’ Gina Carano)

Here we have more of the dehumanizing phase of cancel culture. -Repeat lies over and over until the population takes them as “truth”. False, disturbing & disgusting language coming from a former US Senator. @HeidiHeitkamp You knew as soon as you said it you were liable. https://t.co/O4AiHVMYFH — Gina Carano (@ginacarano) March 29, 2021

“Repeat lies over and over until the population takes them as ‘truth,'” she added. “False, disturbing [and] disgusting language coming from a former US Senator. @HeidiHeitkamp.” (RELATED: Cancel Culture, Coronavirus And Endless Virtue Signaling: Here Are The 5 Worst Things About 2020)

“You knew as soon as you said it you were liable,” Carano continued.

Heitkamp accused the actress of hanging with “white supremacists” during her appearance on the HBO show.

“She’s [Carano] a Nazi,” the former senator said.

Maher disputed the claim and said “The Mandalorian” star wasn’t a “Nazi.”

“She’s involved with white supremacy,” Heitkamp explained. “She does hang with white supremacists.”

“There’s two things Republicans think they are going to get [President Joe] Biden on, cancel culture, this whole Dr. Seuss stuff that’s going on where they are reading ‘Green Eggs and Ham,’ proving some of these senators can actually read and immigration. So we can’t ignore the fact we got Donald Trump, was in part, because of political correctness.”

Carano was fired from the hit Disney Plus series over comments she made on social media which made a comparison between the Nazi’s hatred of Jews and hating someone based solely on their political views.

Lucasfilm, which is owned by Disney, shared in a statement at the time that Carano’s “social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”