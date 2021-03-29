Jake Fromm Gets Engaged To Caroline Ostman

Buffalo Bills quarterback Jake Fromm is engaged!

The young NFL quarterback posted some Instagram photos late Sunday night announcing that he popped the question to his girlfriend Caroline Ostman, and she said yes. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I can’t remember what I said, but I do know this; I love you with all my heart and want to spend everyday with you by my side,” Fromm wrote in part.

For those of you wondering what the future Mrs. Fromm looks like, I can promise you that she’s pretty easy on the eyes.

Jake Fromm, who played his college ball at Georgia, might not be a star in the NFL, but I think we can all agree that you’re winning life whenever you successfully hitch your wagon to a woman like Ostman.

This is a very pro-love and pro-marriage publication. You’ll never ever see us knock anyone for taking this kind of monumental step in their life.

While Fromm is buried on the depth chart in Buffalo, there’s no doubt he’s going to be doing just fine at the end of the day!