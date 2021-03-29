Kentucky Town Raising Money To Fix Decapitated Mother Goose House

The head of the well-known Mother Goose House in Hazard, Kentucky, fell March 24 due to high winds, and now the local community is raising money to rebuild it.

The Mother Goose House, a Kentucky landmark and currently a bed-and-breakfast, needed extensive repairs after high winds damaged the structure, according to a GoFundMe set up by organizer Rebecca Francis. The donations will go to “reconstruct and stabilize the structure and to re-roof and shingle the Goose,” according to the page.

Members of the local community have contributed to the rebuilding effort.

Appalachian Apparel Company created a t-shirt in order to help raise money, according to the company website. The t-shirt, which costs twenty dollars, features a newspaper design with the headline “SAVE THE GOOSE.” Company owner Joey McKenney told WYMT that approximately six to eight dollars from each t-shirt sale will be donated to the fund. (RELATED: ‘We Are A Civilized Society’: Kentucky Senate Passes Bill That Makes Insulting Police Officers A Crime)

Today around 3:30, our beloved Mother Goose house collapsed. This was due to age and the stress added by the recent ice storms and flooding. She will be back. We will definitely need your help. Updates will come as soon as we know. She will be back. pic.twitter.com/iE3FKCXu8e — City of Hazard (@hazardkygov) March 24, 2021

The Mother Goose House was originally built in 1940 by George Stacy, according to Atlas Obscura. The house has been featured on Home and Garden Television’s “Extreme Homes,” “Oprah,” and in The New York, according to Kentucky Tourism.

The GoFundMe page has raised over $8,250 so far.