Mac Jones Reportedly Trash Talked Alabama’s Defense To Nick Saban’s Face When He Was On The Scout Team

One story about Mac Jones tells you everything you need to know about the quarterback’s mentality.

According to Trey Wingo, Jones once talked trash straight to Nick Saban’s face while he was the scout team quarterback. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mac Jones (@macjones_10)

Jones was lighting up the first team defense in practice when the seven-time national champion coach told him to knock it off. Jones’ response? He apparently told Saban, “Tell your defense to stop it.”

Reading up on Bama QB Mac Jones, fascinating background. As a scout team QB in one prax he kept throwing TD bombs against the 1st team D. Saban told him to cut it out. His response? “ Tell your defense to stop it” — trey wingo (@wingoz) March 27, 2021

This story more or less sums up everything we’ve heard about Jones. The guy’s competitiveness is supposedly at a super high level, and it would need to be if this story is true.

Nick Saban is the most feared man in all of college football. He wins national titles and runs his program like a dictator.

He’s the unquestioned king in the SEC.

What are NFL teams going to love about @MacJones_10? ????⁰@AlabamaFTBL’s Nick Saban has high praise for his QB’s next chapter… “The guy is very committed to being the best player he could be.” pic.twitter.com/BymbRB83qW — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 23, 2021

So, for any player to talk back to him, they’d have to be crazy or insanely competitive. Judging from what we saw out of Jones in 2020, I’m going to go ahead and guess it’s the latter.

I can’t wait to find out where Jones lands in the NFL. He might not be the most athletic quarterback out there, but he’s a great leader and proven winner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mac Jones (@macjones_10)

No matter where he lands, one team is getting a hell of a player with a great fire in his soul.