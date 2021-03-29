Police Searching For Suspect Who Allegedly Abducted, Sexually Assaulted And Shot Teen

Miami-Dade Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly kidnapped, sexually assaulted and then shot a 12-year-old boy Saturday morning.

The unidentified victim was walking near Northwest 43rd Terrace & Northwest 30th Avenue around 2:00 a.m.-3:00 a.m., when a black sedan pulled up alongside him, according to police.

The suspect allegedly then forced the boy and “forced the victim inside the vehicle” and then took him to the area of Northwest 45th Street & Northwest 31st Avenue. The suspect sexually assaulted the minor before shooting him.

The suspect then forced the victim out of the vehicle before fleeing. The victim then went to a local business and called police. (RELATED: 15-Year-Old Charged With Murder After Kidnapping Man At Gunpoint)

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, according to police.

A local man only identified as Johnny said he saw the boy screaming for help as he drove past on his bicycle, according to Local 10.

“He was screaming, ‘Help someone, help me, please.'”

Johnny told the outlet he helped take the boy to a local market, according to the report.

“I bring him to the store so they can call the police for him,” he reportedly said. “He was conscious, then he fell on the sidewalk and said he had been shot.”

Johnny said he was just happy to be there and help, according to WSVN.

“I feel very good. I couldn’t sleep at all that night, you know?”