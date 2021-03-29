Michigan Beating Florida State In The Sweet 16 Gets Big TV Ratings

Michigan beating Florida State 76-58 Sunday night put up some solid TV ratings.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the Sweet 16 game between the Wolverines and Seminoles averaged 8.993 million viewers on CBS as the action winded down late in the second half. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The ratings for the earlier part of the game aren’t out at this time.

I’m not surprised at all that the ratings were outstanding Sunday night as Michigan beat the living hell out of Florida State in the Sweet 16.

In fact, I would have been surprised if the numbers weren’t big.

Even late in the game when it became crystal clear that the Wolverines were going to win in a blowout, people were still watching.

Michigan is a national brand and they’re one of the heavy favorites to win the title. When you have a team like they do, people pay attention.

Now, the Wolverines will battle UCLA for the right to play in the Final Four. This is why we love March!