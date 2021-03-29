REPORT: The NFL Regular Season Will Officially Expand To 17 Games

The NFL is expected to officially expand the regular season to 17 games in the coming days.

According to Adam Schefter, the league will officially go to a 17-game regular season slate at some point this week. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NFL is expected to expand the regular season schedule this week to 17 games. The league had played a 16-game regular season schedule since 1978, by far the longest stretch without a change in NFL history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 28, 2021

This move has been in the works for a long time. It wasn’t a matter of if it’d get done, but more of a matter of when it’d get done.

Now, it sounds like it’ll officially come down the pipeline at any moment.

Going to 17 games is also a smart move for the NFL. There’s money to be made. Whenever there’s cash on the table, you can count on leagues doing whatever it takes to earn it.

Eliminate at least two preseason games, add in a 17th regular season game and maybe add an extra bye week. It’s a great formula if you want success.

Will some players complain? Without a doubt, but just spread the paper around to everyone and that should solve a lot of problems.

17 games still dumb. Why he so mad ???????? pic.twitter.com/qUog1swyoL — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) March 28, 2021

All the way around, it’s a good play. It might not be embraced from day one by everyone, but I like it.