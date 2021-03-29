Nike Files Lawsuit Against Designer Of Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes’

Nike filed a lawsuit against designer MSCHF after the art collective used the brand’s shoes in a collaboration with musician Lil Nas X.

“Nike has not and does not approve or authorize MSCHF’s customized Satan Shoes,” the lawsuit allegedly stated, Complex reported. “Moreover, MSCHF and its unauthorized Satan Shoes are likely to cause confusion and dilution and create an erroneous association between MSCHF’s products and Nike.”

Nike is suing MSCHF over the Satan-themed Air Max 97 collaboration with Lil Nas X that features human blood mixed with red ink in its Air unit.https://t.co/WzJkLwvQL0 — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) March 29, 2021

“In fact, there is already evidence of significant confusion and dilution occurring in the marketplace, including calls to boycott Nike in response to the launch of MSCHF’s Satan Shoes based on the mistaken belief that Nike has authorized or approved this product,” the lawsuit continued. (RELATED: Lil Nas X Unveils ‘Satan Shoes’ That Contain Human Blood And Are Limited To 666 Pairs)

Nike released a statement clarifying the shoes were not affiliated with the brand after a public outcry.

“We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF,” the statement said, according to Complex. “Nike did not design or release these shoes, and we do not endorse them.”

The shoes were custom Air Max 97s featuring a drop of human blood in the Air bubble. Only 666 pairs were made and sold for $1,018. The shoes dropped Monday and sold out in less than a minute, Entertainment Weekly reported.