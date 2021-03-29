‘Old Soviet Union-Type Stuff’: Dan Bongino Mocks Apparent Biden Admin Staffer Who Blocked GOP Senators At Border

Fox News contributor Dan Bongino said it was something out of the Soviet Union when an apparent staffer for President Joe Biden told a contingent of GOP senators they couldn’t film inside a border detention center.

“This is the great irony of the left,” Bongino told “Fox & Friends” on Monday. “They accuse you of what they do and then they put themselves on this higher moral arc than you. It’s just ridiculous. I mean this is Pravda stuff … This is seriously, like old Soviet Union-type stuff.”

Bongino said he was particularly incensed that a staffer would try to block Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and his colleagues when they are members of a “branch of government.” (RELATED: ‘We Should Be Stopping This’: Mark Morgan Says Biden Border Policy Is Empowering Cartels, Border Smuggling)

Cruz was leading a group of Senate Republicans on a trip to the southern border last week. He recorded the exchange with the unidentified staffer and shared it on his Twitter feed, asking, “How far is Joe Biden going to stop the American people from seeing inside the Donna CBP facility?”

How far is Joe Biden going to stop the American people from seeing inside the Donna CBP facility? Biden sent a political operative from DC to block our cameras and even threatened another senator to obstruct legitimate congressional oversight. pic.twitter.com/vHT2U7Nh1z — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 28, 2021

Bongino said Monday that Cruz — who represents one of the larger states and one directly affected by the current surge of illegal immigrants at the border — had every right to document what is transpiring.

“We own this. It’s our country. It’s not Joe Biden’s, OK, it’s ours. Are we not entitled to see this?”

Bongino said it added insult to injury that the “press person, or whoever she was, she’s a government employee” who is being paid by the taxpayers “to block a U.S. Senator from seeing what’s going on.”

The former cop argued it was absurd for the woman to say the detention facility is “not a zoo.”

“Why are you treating people like animals then? You have them head-to-toe stacked in plastic boxes … wrapped in literal emergency blankets, and you’re claiming it’s not a zoo?” (RELATED: ‘People Will Die. People Will Be Raped’: Former Acting ICE Chief Says Biden Has Declared America A ‘Sanctuary Jurisdiction’)

During a scrum with reporters on March 21, Biden seemed to suggest his administration could bring back the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy.

Former President Donald Trump has made it known through an aide that he is considering a trip to the southern border to assess the situation.