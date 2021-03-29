POLL: Over Three-Fourths Of Americans Believe The Constitution Protects Gun Rights

A recent poll found that an overwhelming majority of likely voters in the United States believe the Constitution protects the right to own and bear arms.

Rasmussen conducted the national poll March 24-25 using a telephone and online survey. Out of the 1,000 likely-voter respondents, 76% said they believed the U.S. Constitution protects an ordinary citizen’s right to own a firearm. Only 16% of the respondents disagreed with the assertion that the Constitution protects an individual’s right to own a gun, and 8% said they were not sure, according to the survey.

So Hunter Biden lies on a 4473 and his brother’s widow/girlfriend tosses his gun in a trash can across the street from a school, before gov’t intervenes to hide it all? Joe Biden has zero right to lecture the nation on gun control. https://t.co/GNiPuWulIU — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 25, 2021

Rasmussen’s survey has an estimated sampling error of +/- 3% and a 95% confidence level.

The national discourse has once again shifted to debates over whether the United States needs more gun control in the wake of two mass shootings. A shooter killed eight people in Atlanta on March 16, while the March 22 shooting at King Soopers grocery store left ten dead.

Biden just straight-up admitted his push for gun control is “all about timing” when a shooting happens. Disgusting. Just absolutely disgusting. pic.twitter.com/JjZjj0xyVj — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 25, 2021

President Joe Biden has called for “common sense” gun control measures, as well as a ban on “assault weapons” and high-capacity magazines.

“I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone, an hour, to take common-sense steps, that will save lives in the future and urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act,” Biden said March 23. “We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country once again.” (RELATED: Here’s A List Of Biden’s Pro-Gun Control Cabinet Picks)

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed March 26 the president intends to sign executive orders on gun control. “I can’t give you an exact time frame in part, because they have to go through a review process, which is something that we do from here,” Psaki said.