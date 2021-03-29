REPORT: The New England Patriots Aren’t Interested In Bringing Back Jimmy Garoppolo

The New England Patriots apparently aren’t interested in bringing back Jimmy Garoppolo.

There's been substantial chatter about Garoppolo's future, and some have speculated he could be returning to the Patriots, especially after the 49ers traded up to position themselves to take a passer in the draft.

Garoppolo played for the Patriots before being traded to the 49ers.

The #Dolphins and #49ers made a draft trade: SF gets No. 3, while Miami gets no. 12, a 3 and future 1s, source confirms as @AdamSchefter said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 26, 2021

However, it doesn’t look like a reunion is on the horizon. According to Jordan Schultz, New England is “not pursuing” the team’s former quarterback.

As Schultz pointed out, Cam Newton is already under contract for the 2021 season and there are quarterback options in the draft.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Garoppolo (@jimmypolo10)

If the Patriots can position themselves to grab Mac Jones or a different solid quarterback option in the draft, then they should forget about Jimmy G.

He’s on a big contract, there’s no guarantee he can be a star and the Patriots would be much better off going for a younger option.

Rookie contracts are pennies in the NFL. That would allow the Patriots to use the free cap space to fill out the roster. It almost makes too much sense.

Mac Jones showing off the deep ball at @AlabamaFTBL Pro Day ???? pic.twitter.com/7Q10VWeEHq — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 23, 2021

As for where Jimmy G will go, he might stick around for a little bit as the 49ers develop whoever they take, but it’s clear his time in San Francisco is nearing an end.