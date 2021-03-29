Seth Rogen Confirms Rumor Emma Watson Walked Off Set Of ‘This Is The End’

Seth Rogen confirmed those rumors that Emma Watson walked off the set of his 2013 apocalypse comedy “This is the End.”

The 38-year-old actor told British GQ in a recent article that the “Harry Potter” star did indeed leave the set during the filming of a scene that portrayed Danny McBride as a cannibal with actor Channing Tatum as his “leather-thonged gimp on a leash.” The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Saturday. (RELATED: Emma Watson’s Acting Career Is ‘Dormant,’ She Won’t Take New Roles)

Seth Rogan Addresses Rumor Emma Watson Stormed Off Set While Filming ‘This Is The End’ (via @Fox411) https://t.co/6HD8mwbyHt — TMZ (@TMZ) March 29, 2021

“I mean, I don’t look back on that and think, ‘How dare she do that?’ Rogen explained of Watson. “You know? I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn’t seem to be what you thought it was.” (RELATED: Emma Watson Doesn’t See What Her Boobs Have To Do With Feminism)

“But it was not some terrible ending to our relationship,” he added. “She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the film.”

“No hard feelings and I couldn’t be happier with how the film turned out in the end,” the “Superbad” star continued, noting the scene was changed thanks to her, Deadline reported. “She was probably right. It was probably funnier the way we ended up doing it.”

For those that might have missed it, Rogen’s movie centers around what happens when six celebrities in Los Angeles get stuck at James Franco’s house after the apocalypse, a description on IMDb read. It has an all-star cast which also includes actor Jonah Hill, Paul Rudd, Michael Cera and many more.