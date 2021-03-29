REPORT: Sharon Osbourne Given $10 Million In Exit From ‘The Talk’

Talk show host Sharon Osbourne reportedly received $10 million from CBS as she exited “The Talk” over allegations of racism.

“Sharon is walking away with a $5 to $10 million minimum payout and was able to spin that it was her decision [to leave the show],” a source told Page Six in a report published Monday.

EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Osbourne exits ‘The Talk’ with payout of up to $10 million https://t.co/pamS3tot5D pic.twitter.com/VHNe6lNtfK — Page Six (@PageSix) March 29, 2021

Another source claimed Osbourne’s exit terms allow her to speak out about her time as a host on the show. (RELATED: Sharon Osbourne Leaving ‘The Talk’ Amid Allegations She Made Racist Comments)

“Sharon will talk when she is ready,” the source told Page Six. “She still wants to give her side of the story. She has been on that show for 11 years and knows all the secrets.”

CBS announced Osbourne was leaving the show Friday after an internal review of the talk show host’s behavior, USA Today reported.

“Sharon Osbourne has decided to leave The Talk,” the network told the outlet. “The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home. As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace.”

Osbourne and co-host Sheryl Underwood got into an argument during the March 10 broadcast after Osbourne defended Piers Morgan’s right to give his opinion on Oprah Winfrey’s tell-all interview with Meghan Markle.

Multiple former hosts have also accused Osbourne of being racially insensitive. Osbourne allegedly referred to co-host Julie Chen as “wonton” and “slanty eyes” when she worked on the show, as previously reported. Holly Robinson Peete also claimed that Osbourne called her “too ghetto.”