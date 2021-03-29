Actress Sharon Stone Accuses Her Grandfather Of Sexual Abuse

Actress Sharon Stone accused her grandfather of sexual abuse in her new memoir, “The Beauty Of Living Twice.”

Stone revealed her grandfather, Clarence Lawson, also abused her little sister, Page Six reported Monday. The “Basic Instinct” actress claimed her grandmother, who was also allegedly abused by her husband, would trap her and her sister in a room with their grandfather starting when they were toddlers.

Stone admitted to checking to make sure her grandfather was dead at his funeral. Lawson died when Stone was 14 years old. (RELATED: Sharon Stone Says A Doctor Enlarged Her Breasts Without Her Permission)

“I poked him, and the bizarre satisfaction that he was at last dead hit me like a ton of ice,” Stone wrote in her memoir, Page Six reported. “I looked at [Kelly] and she understood; she was 11, and it was over.”

Stone also opened up about her experiences in Hollywood in her new book. The actress admitted a producer once told her to f*ck her co-star so that the two could have “on-screen chemistry.”

“I had a producer bring me to his office, where he had malted milk balls in a little milk-carton-type container under his arm with the spout open,” Stone said, as previously reported. “He walked back and forth in his office with the balls falling out of the spout and rolling all over the wood floor as he explained to me why I should f*ck my co-star so that we could have on-screen chemistry.”