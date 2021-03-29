Teen Abducted By Sex-Offender Dad In ‘Extreme Danger,’ Police Say

A Texas teenager who was abducted by her registered sex-offender father is in “extreme danger,” police announced Sunday.

Lexus Nichole Gray, 14, was kidnapped on March 24 in Point, Texas by her non-custodial father, Justin Shaun Gray, 40, the Rains County Sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Gray kidnapped Lexus “after he assaulted the girl’s mother and chased her with a knife,” police said. Gray then left with Lexus on foot and as of Friday, authorities suspect the pair is somewhere in the Mesquite or Dallas area.

“The suspect is known to be dangerous and wanted,” police said. Gray is a registered sex offender and currently has an active parole violation warrant, police said. (RELATED: Garbage Collectors Notice Vehicle From Amber Alert, Save 10-Year-Old Girl)

Gray was convicted in May of 2009 for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl, police and Texas public records show.

“The minor female is in extreme danger,” police warned.

Lexus is described as having blonde hair and hazel eyes, standing tall at 5-foot-six-inches and weighing 160 pounds. Gray is described as being 6-foot-1-inch and has black hair and hazel eyes.

Police have not yet issued an Amber Alert because they don’t have any possible vehicle descriptions, according to CBS DFW.