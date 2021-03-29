These 7 Lodge Cast Iron Products Are On Sale, Plus They’re All Made In The USA!

Lodge cast iron products are an all-American way of cooking your favorite meals. Once you’ve cooked with a Lodge, you’ll wonder why you didn’t purchase one sooner. They’re simple to clean, easy-to-use, and undeniably durable. Lodge has been making their cast iron cookware for more than 100 years, so it’s safe to say you’ll enjoy their products just as much as every American that came generations before you! At this point, Lodge is an American tradition you must partake in. Be sure to check out the products we’ve hand-selected for our readers below:

This #1 best seller is the perfect solution to all of your cooking needs. It’s pre-seasoned, which means it’s covered in 100% vegetable oil. A cast-iron always has to be seasoned, or else it will dry, crack, and rust. But with this pan, you can get right to cooking! The cast-iron spreads the heat evenly, cooking food equally throughout the pan. You can use this pan to sear, saute, bake broil, you name it.

This scrubbing pad is essential for cast-iron pans. You shouldn’t use regular dish soap when cleaning this type of pan, as it can remove the seasoning. It’s best to use this scrubber made from stainless steel and silicone to ensure your cast-iron doesn’t wear out.

As the weather gets warmer with each day, that signals we’re one step closer to grilling season! This rectangular pan is fantastic for any grill. If you’re a sucker for those crisp grill lines, you’ll love this pan. On the other hand, the smooth side is perfect for making your favorites: grilled cheese, pancakes, hamburgers, and more. Place this pan on either your grill or stovetop for equally delicious results.

This #1 best seller measures nearly 11 inches in diameter and four and a half inches deep. It’s covered with a porcelain-enamel finish that is also chip-resistant, making it resistant to harsh wear and tear. Plus, it’s a beautiful blue color will stun any dinner guests.

This Amazon Choice Product includes a six-ounce spray can of Lodge seasoning spray (100% pure vegetable oil), a silicone handle cover, a use and care booklet, a polycarbonate pan scraper, and a scrubber. This kit includes all you need to start off cooking with your Lodge.

This cast-iron skillet is a classic in the Lodge collection. Your purchase will come with one skillet and a silicone handle cover. If you’ve ever cooked with a cast-iron before, you know just how hot the handle can get, potentially even burning your hand. This skillet is pre-seasoned, so it’s ready for use asap! Use it on a stovetop, grill, oven, and even. campfire to create delectable food!

Okay, $36 is a pretty insane price for two Lodge pans, given their unmatched quality and durability. This product comes with one deep pot that is perfect for frying, and one shallow skillet for all of your cooking needs. This set comes pre-seasoned like the pans above, making it ready to use right when you get it in the mail.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.