These Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Are On Sale For 45% Off

To truly lose yourself on a walk, subway ride, or just while dancing around in your apartment, you need headphones that aren’t restrictive and produce crystal-clear sound.

And that’s exactly why Raycon built these wireless Bluetooth headphones that truly do it all. They’re completely wireless so you can move freely while you work out, commute, and more. Plus, they recharge right in the case and it only takes an hour to reach 100%. Charge once and get up to 25 hours of playtime; that’s more than a day without having to pause to juice up.

These headphones go directly in-ear, so six different sized silicone gel tips are included to find your perfect fit, or even share them with a partner. You’ll never have to worry about your earphones falling out. They’re perfect for your morning commute power walk and eve for your more intense workout sessions since they’re completely water and sweat-resistant. You can wear them running in the summer, winter, or even as rain is pouring down — without ever having to worry that your headphones will be damaged.

It makes sense why the Raycon in-ear headphones boast 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Reviewers love how easy they are to set up, how long the charge lasts, and how easy it is to play music or make calls from. Plus, when you connect to your phone or other devices through Bluetooth, there is never any lagging, static, or connectivity issues.

Normally, these Raycon Bluetooth headphones retail for $119, but for a limited time, you can score them for 45% off and pay just $64.99.

Prices subject to change.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.