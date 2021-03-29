Thom Tillis Announces He Has Been Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer

Republican North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis announced Monday that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and said he will have to undergo surgery.

Tillis released a statement on Twitter, saying he plans on making a full recovery and that the cancer was found at a somewhat early stage. Tillis said he had no symptoms leading up to a screening and was shocked when he was told he had cancer.

“Next week, I will have surgery in North Carolina to treat prostate cancer. I am in the hands of outstanding medical professionals and expect to make a full recovery,” Tillis said in the statement. “I am blessed that my cancer was detected relatively early, and I can’t emphasize enough how important routine screenings are, regardless of how healthy you think you are. I had no symptoms and would have never imagined I had cancer.” (RELATED: Interview With Senator Thom Tillis)

“My prognosis is good because I went to my annual physical and received a PSA test, which led to a biopsy and eventually my diagnosis. Early detection can truly save lives,” Tillis continued. (RELATED: Thom Tillis: North Carolina Is The ‘Firewall Against Chuck Schumer’ Getting Senate Gavel)

Tillis was reelected in November to a second Senate term after defeating Democratic nominee Cal Cunningham.