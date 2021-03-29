Urban Meyer Praises Tom Brady’s Incredible Work Ethic In Practice

Tom Brady’s relentless work ethic in training camp was enough to stun Urban Meyer back in the day.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s mentality and work ethic are legendary in the NFL. He grinds it out more than anyone else, and it’s why he has seven rings. Just how serious does he take practice? Enough that he even shocked the three-time college national champion. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Meyer recently told Peter King the following about what he witnessed while visiting a day of New England’s training camp:

The last day of minicamp, they’re in shorts, helmets, and they’re doing a two-minute drill. And Tom Brady is treating it like it’s the Super Bowl. He goes down and he scores with two seconds left to win that scrimmage. Ran around the field like a child — that’s how competitive he is…I was blown away at Tom Brady and the way he performed at practice.

Does this surprise a single NFL fan on the planet? I think the answer to that is a resounding no. It’d be surprising if Brady didn’t go this hard in practice.

If you want to be the best, then you have to prepare to be the best every single time you take the field. It’s that simple.

Every second you take off is one second the other guy is working hard.

Brady doesn’t take time off. He’s all gas and no brakes. That’s why the man has returned to the Super Bowl time and time again.

He also elevates everyone around him because he forces them to get on his level. That’s exactly what a great leader does.

Now, Meyer and the Jags might get to meet Brady in the playoffs depending on how the 2021 season shakes out. That would be a ton of fun to watch.