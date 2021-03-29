Man Goes Viral For His Incredible Moonwalk Dance In The Street

A man has gone viral for busting out some dance moves in the street.

In a video tweeted by @herrmanndigital, TikTok user @dancingfinks moonwalked in the street, and was simply unreal. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

To tell you just how popular the video is, it’s been viewed more than 4.3 million times since being posted Saturday. Give it a watch below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

I’ve watched the video 100 times now and I’m still in awe. Further, how the woman just walks by like this is normal. pic.twitter.com/UXgwxKtGok — David Herrmann (@herrmanndigital) March 27, 2021

I wish like hell I could dance like this guy. That was so incredibly impressive. Imagine having dance moves like that in your arsenal. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

I would have to fight the urge around the clock to just randomly dance at all times. This guy moonwalked just as well as Michael Jackson did back in the day! (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

You also have to love how there’s a random woman walking through the intersection as a dude is dancing like there’s no tomorrow. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Not only does she walk past him, but she doesn’t even pay attention. If I walked past that, it would immediately grab all of my attention!

Let us know in the comments what you think about this guy’s epic dance moves. I think most of you will be just as impressed as I was.