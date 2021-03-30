‘F*** You, You Don’t Belong Here’: 65-Year-Old Asian Woman Brutally Attacked While On Her Way To Church In New York

An unidentified suspect stomped on a 65-year-old Asian woman Monday as she was reportedly walking to church in New York City.

Surveillance video captured the incident, which happened around 11:40 a.m. on 43rd Street, according to ABC 7 NY reporter CeFaan Kim.

NYPD says 65-year-old Asian American woman was walking to church this morning when suspect assaulted her and said “f*** you, you don’t belong here.” Happened in front of 360 W. 43rd St. 11:40am. Sources say building security guard not only failed to render her aid… 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ZLtQEHHJci — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) March 30, 2021

Video shows the woman walking down the street before a man walks up to her and kicks her in the chest. The woman is then repeatedly kicked in the head as a security guard standing feet away looks on but apparently fails to take immediate action. The assailant told the woman “f*** you, you don’t belong here,” according to Kim’s tweet.

The victim was taken to the hospital with swelling in the face and pain in her leg, according to Kim.

The Brodsky Organization, which owns apartments and condominiums in the city, issued a statement condemning the attack and said the staff “who witnessed the attack have been suspended pending an investigation in conjunction with their union.”

Security guard has been suspended. pic.twitter.com/MCyIDlJsey — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) March 30, 2021

New York City Council’s speaker Corey Johnson called the attack “absolutely vile.” (RELATED: Sellers Report An Uptick In Self-Defense Firearm Purchases In Asian Communities)

The NYPD Hate Crimes division confirmed the attack in a tweet and was asking the public for help in identifying the suspect.

Help identify the below individual wanted in connection to an assault. On Monday, March 29th at 11:40 AM, at 360 West 43rd St, a female, 65, was approached by an unidentified male who punched and kicked her about the body and made anti-Asian statements. Info?☎️1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/LkwfYhMCLr — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) March 29, 2021

Violence against Asian Americans has risen since the beginning of the pandemic, according to USA Today.

Between Jan. 1 and Nov. 29, 2020, there were 24 reports of anti-Asian hate crimes in New York City alone, according to police data. That number is eight times higher than the number of reported hate crimes during the same period in 2019, according to The Asian American Bar Association of New York.