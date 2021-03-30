Boxer Cheyenne Hanson’s Face Swells Up In Terrifying Fashion

Boxer Cheyenne Hanson recently suffered a brutal facial injury.

According to TMZ, Hanson hit her head against Alina Zaitseva during a recent bout, and the aftermath is downright gross.

Hanson’s face swelled up to the point that it’s hard to believe it’s even real. Give it a look below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheyenne „Pepper“ Hanson (@cheyenne_hanson_boxing)

I’m not a boxing expert, but I’m pretty sure whenever your face looks like that, then things have gone terribly wrong.

She doesn’t even look human. She almost looks like something disfigured from “Lord of the Rings.” I don’t want to sound mean, but there were orcs in the movie with faces that looked better.

She looks like she has a baseball stuck to the side of her head!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheyenne „Pepper“ Hanson (@cheyenne_hanson_boxing)

Having said that, she seems to be handling it with a positive attitude. If my face swelled up like that, I wouldn’t leave the hospital for weeks.

Hell, I might never leave the hospital if my face looked like Hanson’s following a boxing match.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheyenne „Pepper“ Hanson (@cheyenne_hanson_boxing)

Hopefully, it returns to normal sooner than later. At the very least, she’ll always have some grisly photos to show everyone.