Are Democrats Trying To Overturn A Certified Election? Here’s What’s Going On

Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks was certified as the winner of Iowa’s 2nd congressional district after defeating Democrat contender Rita Hart by just six votes. Now, Hart and House Democrats are challenging the election results.

The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck spoke with Miller-Meek’s lawyer, Alan Ostergren, and Cato Institute senior fellow Walter Olson about the election challenge. Hart did not respond to the DCNF’s interview request. (RELATED: ‘Morally Reprehensible’: 124 Republicans Blast Pelosi’s Attempt To Overturn Congressional Election)

WATCH:

