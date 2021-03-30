Elite 8 Games Generate Solid TV Ratings On CBS

The Monday night pair of Elite 8 games generated solid TV ratings for CBS.
According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, Houston beating Oregon State peaked with an average of 6.315 million viewers on CBS. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
The second game of the night peaked with an average of 5.906 million in the early ratings viewers on CBS as Baylor punched a ticket to the Final Four.
Neither game includes West Coast numbers, and ShowBuzzDaily.com reported that the final numbers will rise about 15%.
Despite neither game expected to be overly competitive, people still tuned in for each Elite 8 game Monday night, and the final numbers will rise.
Overall, it’s another big win for college basketball fans.
As I always say, whenever the ratings are strong for college football and college basketball, you know America is winning.
With two more Elite 8 games to go, you know the ratings will also be booming Tuesday night and Saturday as we kick off the Final Four.
Fans are in for a great time.