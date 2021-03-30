Houston And Baylor Advance To The Final Four

Houston and Baylor have punched their tickets to the Final Four.

Houston beat Oregon State 67-61 Monday night in the Elite 8, and the game wasn’t really as close as the final score would have you think. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Houston Men’s Basketball (@uhcougarmbk)

In the second game of the night, Baylor defeated Arkansas 81-72, and the Bears and Cougars are now sitting in the Final Four.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baylor Basketball (@baylormbb)

This right here is why we play the game. This is why we suit up all season long. It’s all about making the Final Four and fighting for a national title.

It’s all about fighting for the right to play 40 more minutes of basketball. Houston and Baylor are now two wins away from hoisting a national championship trophy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baylor Basketball (@baylormbb)

The fact both programs are from Texas and will face each other this Saturday just adds a little extra sauce to the situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Houston Men’s Basketball (@uhcougarmbk)

The time for their Final Four matchup Saturday hasn’t been set yet, but the game will air on CBS. Make sure to check back for more details when we have them on when the tip will be.

We’re in for a great time.