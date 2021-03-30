‘I’m So Fluid Now’: Demi Lovato Reveals She’s ‘Pansexual’ Now

Demi Lovato opened up about being very “fluid” when it comes to her sexuality and said she’s “pansexual” Saturday.

“I’m so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was, like, super closeted off,” Lovato said. The 28-year-old pop singer shared that she was attracted to men, women and “anything” in between during her recent appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. The comments were also noted by the “Today” show in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Demi Lovato Says She’s Not Restricting Alcohol Or Marijuana, Done Taking An ‘All-Or-Nothing’ Approach To Sobriety)

.@ddlovato has a lot to celebrate today: The success of her YouTube documentary series, the impending release of her new album, and now, her official coming out. https://t.co/hjLJzRaGCb — billboard (@billboard) March 30, 2021

“You mean sexually fluid?” Rogan asked. “You like girls? You like boys?” (RELATED: Cara Delevingne Identifies Herself As ‘Pansexual’ Following Split From Ashley Benson)

“Yeah, anything really,” Lovato responded.

“What do they call that? Like pansexual or something like that?” the host asked.

“Yeah, pansexual,” the “Heart Attack” hitmaker shared.

The superstar singer went on to explain she realized she was first attracted to women when she saw Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar kiss in the 1999 teen thriller “Cruel Intentions.”

“I felt a lot of shame because growing up in Texas as a Christian, that’s very frowned upon,” Demi said. “Any attraction that I ever had toward a female at a young age, I shut it down before I even let myself process what I was feeling.”