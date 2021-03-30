CNN’S Jim Acosta Sure Does Love CNN’s Jim Acosta, CHECK OUT THIS SHIRT

CNN’s very own Jim Acosta did his civic duty by getting the coronavirus vaccine while doing the one thing he’s actually good at . . .

Bragging about himself.

As he got vaccinated, Acosta donned the worst shirt I have ever seen in my life. I’m only 24, so there’s time for something else to beat him out of this title. Still though . . .

This braggadocious and kind of highfalutin shirt is being sold by the White House Correspondent’s Association for a whopping $25. (RELATED: CPAC Crowd Surrounds Jim Acosta, Starts Chanting ‘CNN Sucks!’)

Check it out:

Just the shot in the arm I needed. The latest studies show the Covid-19 vaccines are highly effective. Please do your part to end this pandemic. Get your shot! pic.twitter.com/QUYCt3sZ74 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 30, 2021

In case you can’t see it, I’ll go ahead and tell you what it says.

“In 2020, I covered the impeachment trial & a caucus night (that lasted a week) & the primaries & the coronavirus pandemic & the economic crash & the racial justice protests & Lafayette Square & so many rallies & the death of RBG & the president’s 1AM coronavirus diagnosis & a supreme court confirmation & an election night (that lasted a week) & firings by tweet & the recounts & the presidential transition & I have this commemorative shirt to prove it.”

I’m already exhausted writing about how much Acosta loves himself. So, I hope you aren’t too tired reading about it.

While Acosta was quite literally just doing his job—he is expected to cover all of those events as a White House correspondent—Americans were really out there suffering. But, let’s all make sure we give Acosta a pat on the back.