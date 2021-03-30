‘The Same Senator Who Compared ICE To The KKK’: Former ICE Director Says Harris ‘Is The Wrong Person’ To Be In Charge Of Border Security

The former head U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said Tuesday that Vice President Kamala Harris is the wrong choice to be in charge of border security because of her past comments on the agency.

“I think the best thing that could happen to us is if Kamala Harris has nothing to do with this. Look, this is the same senator who compared ICE to the KKK,” Tom Homan, former acting director of ICE, said on Fox News’ “The Faulkner Focus.”

“She has put legislation to reward illegal behavior, those who come in the country illegally. She supports sanctuary cities. She vilified the border patrol and said they mistreated migrants during the last surge,” Homan said. “It’s just obvious she’s the wrong person to be doing this.”

WATCH:

Harris asked former acting director of ICE Ronald Vitiello in 2018 whether he saw the “perception” that ICE is comparable to the Ku Klux Klan during a Senate confirmation hearing.

“I see no perception that puts ICE in the same category as the KKK,” Vitiello told Harris, according to video from C-SPAN.

President Joe Biden announced March 24 that he asked the vice president to lead his administration’s efforts to address a surge of migration at the southern border. The president said Harris will oversee the U.S. government’s efforts with Mexico and countries in Central America to address the increasing number of migrants flowing into the country. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Again Won’t Say When She, Biden Will Visit The Border)

Homan said Biden should allow the head of Customs and Border Protection to “actually enforce laws of this country and let him change the policies he needs to get this border back secure.”

Homan also said no one within the Biden administration is qualified to handle the border.

“This administration has shown they have no intention of enforcing the law,” Homan said.

