Biden’s Dog Involved In Another Biting Incident At White House

President Joe Biden’s dog, Major, has been involved in another biting incident at the White House, this time involving an employee of the National Park Service.

“Yes, Major nipped someone on a walk,” the First lady Jill Biden’s press secretary Michael LaRosa confirmed to CNN in a piece published Tuesday about an incident that took place Monday on the South Lawn while the employee was working.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the individual was seen by WHMU and then returned to work without injury,” he added.

NEW: Major Biden involved in another biting incident at the White House https://t.co/gvmvTY3F38 — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) March 30, 2021

The Daily Caller reached out the White House about the second biting incident and didn’t hear back at the time of publication.

POTUS and FLOTUS have two German Shepherds, Major, 3, and Champ, 12. The younger of the two dogs initiated another biting incident earlier this month involving a member of the Secret Service. (RELATED: White House Dogs Champ And Major To Appear During Puppy Bowl)

Both dogs were sent back to the Biden’s home in Delaware in early March after a member of the staff suffered a “minor injury” from Major, White House press secretary Jen Psaki shared at the time. (RELATED: Here’s A Christmas Message From Champ And Major, Joe Biden’s Dogs)

Out for a walk on the White House South Lawn. pic.twitter.com/DewO1u0iOJ — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) March 29, 2021

During a recent interview, the president explained his dog Major was not banished to Delaware and was “being trained” after he bit a Secret Service agent’s hand a few weeks ago.

Biden said the dog became afraid when he noticed two people he didn’t know and that he had moved in “to protect.” Biden added that “85% of the people there love him (Major).”

“He was going home,” the president added. “I didn’t banish him to home. Jill [Biden] was going to be away for four days. I was going to be away for two, so we took him home.”

A FLOTUS spokesperson confirmed last week that both dogs were back at the White House.