Kayleigh McEnany Promoted To Co-Host Of ‘Outnumbered’ On Fox News

Fox News contributor and former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has been promoted to a co-host position, the network announced in a press release Tuesday.

McEnany officially joined Fox News as a contributor in early March, although financial disclosures reported back in January indicated she had signed a deal with the network. Fox News denied that McEnany was a contributor at that time.

The former White House press secretary will co-host Fox News’ show “Outnumbered” along with Harris Faulkner, Emily Compagno and rotating guest panelists. McEnany said in a statement that she is “thrilled” to join Fulkner and Compagno as a co-host.

I am honored to be joining @OutnumberedFNC, @FoxNews as a co-host! I will be alongside founding anchor & talented journalist @HARRISFAULKNER and @EmilyCompagno, a truly great legal mind. I hope you’ll join us on weekdays from 12-1 PM ET! LINK: https://t.co/6lL7DLmkOj pic.twitter.com/MDbIc9C8z7 — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) March 30, 2021

“Kayleigh’s unique background in politics and law coupled with her experiences confronting women’s health challenges and life as a new mom will add robust insight to Outnumbered — we are delighted to welcome her back to FOX News where she began her media career,” CEO of Fox News Media Suzanne Scott said in a statement.

McEnany’s original announcement regarding her Fox News contributorship came during a segment with Faulkner. The network has added various Trump allies, such as Lara Trump, to its lineup recently. (RELATED: Lara Trump Joins Fox News As Paid Contributor)

McEnany previously worked as a conservative political commentator on CNN and got her start in media working as a production assistant at Fox News. “Outnumbered” is the most watched cable news program for the 12-1 p.m. weekday time slot, according to Nielsen Media Research.