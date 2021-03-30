Kendall Jenner Increasing Security Team After Trespasser Shows Up At Her Home For Nude Swim In Pool

Kendall Jenner is reportedly increasing her security team after another trespasser breached her property, this time, for allegedly trying to take a nude swim in her pool.

The reality star was home early Sunday when a 27-year-old man got into her backyard and started yelling her name and knocking on windows, law enforcement sources told TMZ in a piece published Tuesday. He then reportedly stripped down to nothing and was trying to take a dip in her pool before the supermodel’s armed security intervened. (RELATED: Kendall Jenner’s Alleged Stalker Was Just Deported By ICE)

Sources said the man was detained by her security, arrested by police but released after six hours in jail due to COVID-19 protocols.

Kendall lives in a gated community and is reportedly thinking about moving after so many breaches to her home. TMZ noted that Kendall’s attorney got a temporary restraining order against a different man who told police he planned to shoot Kendall and then commit suicide.

In 2018, another alleged stalker showed up on her property multiple times. Kendall got a restraining order against him, and he was subsequently arrested and deported to Canada.