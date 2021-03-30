Maria Taylor Tries To Dunk On Baylor’s Basketball Team With Cringeworthy Tweet

Maria Taylor sent a bizarre tweet Tuesday morning.

The ESPN star quote tweeted a SportsCenter tweet about Baylor making the Final Four for the first time since 1950 and wrote, “Baylor Men’s*….because the women won the title in 2019.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Baylor Men’s*….because the women won the title in 2019 https://t.co/gGOMo9nJKu — Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor) March 30, 2021

For the first time since 1950, Baylor is headed to the Final Four! ???? pic.twitter.com/7DsuWLuFxF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 30, 2021

Stuff like this is so cringe. Even if you care a ton about the women’s NCAA Tournament (most basketball fans don’t), I have no idea why Taylor thought this tweet was necessary.

Does anyone think for a second that someone could take a look at the tweet from SportsCenter and possibly think ESPN was referring to men and women?

No chance in hell. The outlet is clearly referring to men. There’s a man in the picture!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baylor Basketball (@baylormbb)

Furthermore, women’s basketball is a different sport. It has literally nothing to do with the men’s team. So, why even bother comparing the two?

I mean, does Maria Taylor really want to get into a situation where we start comparing women’s sports to men’s sports at all times?

I have a feeling that’s going to have an outcome she doesn’t like.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baylor Basketball (@baylormbb)

All the way around, it’s stupid situation and Taylor should be better than trying to score cheap points by dunking on the men’s team.

H/T: Outkick