Maria Taylor Tries To Dunk On Baylor’s Basketball Team With Cringeworthy Tweet

Maria Taylor sent a bizarre tweet Tuesday morning.
The ESPN star quote tweeted a SportsCenter tweet about Baylor making the Final Four for the first time since 1950 and wrote, “Baylor Men’s*….because the women won the title in 2019.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Baylor Men’s*….because the women won the title in 2019 https://t.co/gGOMo9nJKu
— Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor) March 30, 2021
For the first time since 1950, Baylor is headed to the Final Four! ???? pic.twitter.com/7DsuWLuFxF
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 30, 2021
Stuff like this is so cringe. Even if you care a ton about the women’s NCAA Tournament (most basketball fans don’t), I have no idea why Taylor thought this tweet was necessary.
Does anyone think for a second that someone could take a look at the tweet from SportsCenter and possibly think ESPN was referring to men and women?
No chance in hell. The outlet is clearly referring to men. There’s a man in the picture!
Furthermore, women’s basketball is a different sport. It has literally nothing to do with the men’s team. So, why even bother comparing the two?
I mean, does Maria Taylor really want to get into a situation where we start comparing women’s sports to men’s sports at all times?
I have a feeling that’s going to have an outcome she doesn’t like.
All the way around, it’s stupid situation and Taylor should be better than trying to score cheap points by dunking on the men’s team.