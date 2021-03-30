Mark Wahlberg’s Upcoming Docuseries Looks Laughably Dramatic

HBO Max’s upcoming docuseries about Mark Wahlberg looks incredibly over-the-top.

The plot “Wahl Street,” according to HBO Max, is, “Building a business is tough. But when it’s your purpose, you do everything you can to make it happen. Wahl Street follows Mark Walhberg on his journey as an entrepreneur, actor, producer, and family man.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

I don’t care whether you like Wahlberg or not, the trailer is hysterical. Give it a watch below.

The only reason I find this funny is because “Entourage” is based on Mark Wahlberg, which means we’ve already seen a story loosely inspired by his rise.

This isn’t new material. We’ve walked this path before, but we just did it with Vince, Ari, Turtle, E and Drama.

Now, HBO Max fans are getting an entire docuseries about how hard Wahlberg works to get ahead. Is it just me or does this seem a bit ridiculous?

The “Lone Survivor” star is insanely rich, can hire all the staff he wants and has little to no risk if these business ventures fail.

He can just go make another blockbuster hit to get his money!

I fail to see where all the struggling and massive risks are, but maybe I’m just missing something. Also, it might be a shade tone-deaf to release a docuseries about a multi-millionaire’s grind while millions of Americans are struggling.

It’s not what people want to see, and I say that as someone who loves HBO.

For those who do want to see it, you can catch it on HBO Max starting April 15.