Mother Charged With Attempted Murder After Slicing Her 3-Year-Old Daughter’s Neck, Police Say

A Maryland mother has been charged with attempted murder after she was found with her three-year-old daughter who had a “life-threatening laceration” on her neck, police said.

Montgomery County Police said they received a call around 10:50 a.m. Saturday morning from a relative of Anne Catherine Akers, 28, who said she arrived at Akers home and saw a pool of blood on the floor. The unidentified relative quickly left the residence and called police.

When officers arrived on scene they found a pair of scissors on the floor near blood, police said.

“Officers located Akers on a bedroom floor suffering from a laceration to her neck; they began to assess her injuries. Officers removed a blanket Akers was holding and observed her three-year-old daughter with a life-threatening laceration to her neck,” police said. (RELATED: Mom Charged With Murder After Reporting 6-Year-Old Missing, Police Say)

Officers quickly began administering first aid to the child and she was transported via-helicopter to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

“Physicians who treated Akers’ daughter at the hospital stated to detectives that in their opinion, without the officers’ immediate life-saving actions, the three-year-old’s injuries would have been fatal,” police said.

“We gotta thank the police for their prompt actions here,” Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said, according to NBC 4 Washington. “Some people stepped up and did the right thing. This child is alive because of that.”

Akers was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. She is charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree child abuse and is being held without bond.