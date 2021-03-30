‘You Are Not Going To Call Me A Liar!’: Mercedes Schlapp And Democratic Activist Get Into Fiery Shouting Match Over COVID ‘Passports’

Former White House strategic communications director Mercedes Schlapp and Democratic activist Chris Hahn got into a fiery debate over proposals for COVID-19 “passports” during a Tuesday appearance on Fox News’ “The Faulkner Focus.”

Schlapp and Hahn were discussing with guest-host Gillian Turner whether it was “hypocritical” for President Joe Biden’s administration to aim for such vaccination passports, considering their stance on voter identification laws. The conversation quickly spiraled into a shouting match. (RELATED: ‘Oh Please!’: Leo Terrell Rips Chris Hahn Over Use Of ‘The Race Card’ In Heated Gun Violence Debate)

“Mercedes, it strikes me that something else interesting about these vaccination passports that Republicans are saying is that it’s hypocritical coming from the Biden administration,” Turner began, “because this is the same administration whose party is broadly against the idea of I.D. requirements for voter registration and voting at polls across the nation.”

“You hit a really important point here, and that’s the illogical mentality of the left, where you’re hearing this support for the vaccine passports,” Schlapp responded. “We’ve already seen Governor Cuomo move forward in this direction in terms of having vaccine credentials when individuals are going to an entertainment venue. And then at the same time, you have the Democrats saying, well, wait a second, you don’t need a voter I.D. to vote.”

She went on to say when someone gets a coronavirus vaccine they will have to show identification, arguing that Americans are seeing a movement toward a “vaccine passport” if they want to go to events or travel. She added the Biden administration is “working with Big Tech to come up with this technology,” and that it’s “troubling” because there are privacy issues.

Turner then said to Hahn the Biden administration is not unified around the concept and that some officials have spoken out against it. She stated those in favor claim it will make life “easier” for Americans because they would be able to avoid a “quarantine period” when traveling.

“Here’s what’s troubling. The private sector is driving it, not the government, but Republicans, like everything else they’ve done during this horrible crisis we’ve been through, are pushing these conspiracy theories that the government is trying to control you, which is causing some of their followers not to get vaccinated,” Hahn responded, becoming seemingly more frustrated as he spoke.

He then accused various individuals, including Schlapp, of casting doubt on the government’s intentions and trying to convince people the government is spying on them. Schlapp immediately tried to jump in to defend herself as Hahn continued, saying it was “very irresponsible.”

“Hold on!” Hahn said to Schlapp before he argued it was time for conservatives to acknowledge the country’s “crisis” and “stop spreading lies.”

Schlapp then interrupted Hahn and yelled, “I am not going to take this from you! You are not going to call me a liar!” The two attempted to yell over each other with Schlapp continuing, “This is what Democrats do! They keep calling us names! We’re not going to put up with this! I stand for freedom! I stand for the freedom of the American people!”

“No, you don’t! No, you don’t” Hahn responded. “You’re a grifter! This is ridiculous!”

Turner attempted to calm the argument, saying “let’s not do name-calling guys.” But the two continued trying to speak over each other until she ended the segment.