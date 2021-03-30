Michael Rapaport Accuses Kevin Durant Of Sending Him Threats Over Instagram

Actor Michael Rapaport accused basketball star Kevin Durant of sending him threats in a series of screenshots shared Tuesday to Twitter.

The alleged messages are from Dec 23, 2020.

“I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think @KDTrey5 would be among them,” Rapaport wrote on Twitter. “The [snake emoji] himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s sweetheart right? #ImDaRealMVP.” (RELATED: Kevin Durant Says He Won’t ‘Act Professional’ On Twitter, Likes ‘Indulging In The F*ckery’)

I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think @KDTrey5 would be among them. The ???? himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s sweetheart right? #ImDaRealMVP pic.twitter.com/l1VQfGMMRF — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) March 30, 2021

The exchange started out with Durant allegedly sending Rapaport his own tweet about Durant.

“KD seemed deeply in his feelings with the @NBAonTNT crew after the fgame,” Rapaport said at the time. “DAMNIT he’s super sensitive about everything. Don’t do the interview.”

“U a b*tch,” Durant wrote in response.

Durant later seemingly wanted to fight Rapaport and asked for his address.

“You a b*tch for even caring how I do an interview,” Durant reportedly said. “All you do is c*ck suck other men for attention. Trump didn’t pay attention to your sorry ass so now u wanna use everyone else to get views and laughs. Your life is a joke u F*ckin pale c*ck sucker.”

Durant seemingly confirmed the messages were real while responding to a Twitter user.

“Me and mike talk CRAZIER than this on the regular and today he’s pissed….My bad mike, damn!!” Durant wrote.

No we don’t Pussy.

Don’t ever threaten me or speak on my wife Pussy. — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) March 30, 2021

Rapaport then responded, “No we don’t P*ssy. Don’t ever threaten me or speak on my wife P*ssy.”

What in the world is going on? These two are really going at it and it’s kind of confusing. Lawyers are allegedly involved? It’ll be really interesting to see if anything actually ever comes out of this.

Are we all being punked?