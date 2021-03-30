Watch The Trailer For Netflix’s New Series ‘Shadow And Bone’

Netflix’s new series “Shadow and Bone” looks like it has some potential.

The plot of the series, according to Netflix’s PR site, is as follows:

Based on Leigh Bardugo’s worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone finds us in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive.

While a trailer is only a peak at the full product, I’d be lying if I said the one for “Shadow and Bone” wasn’t impressive. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

You can give it a watch below.

So, what are we all thinking after watching the trailer? While fantasy is a very tough sell for me, we all know it can be outstanding when done correctly.

“Game of Thrones” is the all-time GOAT when it comes to fantasy stories, and it will forever be remembered as one of the greatest series ever made.

Now, do I expect “Shadow and Bone” to come even close to that standard? Of course not. That’s an insane standard to meet.

One of the biggest positives for the series is the fact that Ben Barnes is involved. I knew nothing about Barnes before I saw him in “Westworld.”

It didn’t take long at all to recognize the fact that he’s a great talent.

You can check out “Shadow and Bone” starting April 23!